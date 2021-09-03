Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,896 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,896 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $21,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.27. The company had a trading volume of 20,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,935. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.16. The company has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,145,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,825.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 14,300 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total transaction of $1,371,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,456.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,363 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

