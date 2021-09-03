Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,305 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $29,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $165,067,000 after acquiring an additional 22,971 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Stryker by 208.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 8.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 9.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $275.74. The stock had a trading volume of 11,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,832. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.55 and its 200-day moving average is $255.07. The company has a market cap of $103.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $194.64 and a 52 week high of $280.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.