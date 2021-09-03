Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) to post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Nokia reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nokia.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOK. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen upgraded Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Nokia by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 141,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Nokia by 0.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 322,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Nokia by 274.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,613,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,608 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Nokia by 19.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 235,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 38,595 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Nokia by 54.7% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 46,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOK stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 107,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,625,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.97. Nokia has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.79.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

