Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $155.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $156.60. The firm has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,888.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $38,117.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,300,321. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

