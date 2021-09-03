Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 850 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $11,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.3% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,584,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 24.7% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Shares of SWK opened at $193.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.19 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.12.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

