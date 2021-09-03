Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,881 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $9,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,382,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,019,000 after buying an additional 1,822,728 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,687,000 after buying an additional 1,779,235 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,773,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,200,000 after buying an additional 1,091,102 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,064.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,143,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,818,000 after buying an additional 1,045,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,565,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,734,000 after buying an additional 907,764 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $38.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

