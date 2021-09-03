Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 240 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Camden Property Trust worth $13,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 17.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,165,726 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $153.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.40, a PEG ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.61. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $86.19 and a 52 week high of $153.36.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.81.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

