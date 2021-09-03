Nord/LB Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €45.00 Price Target

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2021

Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €47.00 ($55.29).

NORMA Group stock opened at €43.06 ($50.66) on Tuesday. NORMA Group has a 52-week low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a 52-week high of €49.36 ($58.07). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €44.05 and a 200-day moving average of €43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Analyst Recommendations for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.