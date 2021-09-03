Nord/LB Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €45.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €47.00 ($55.29).

NORMA Group stock opened at €43.06 ($50.66) on Tuesday. NORMA Group has a 52-week low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a 52-week high of €49.36 ($58.07). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €44.05 and a 200-day moving average of €43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

