Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 28,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 133,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 243.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in Nordstrom by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 55,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.31.

JWN stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,839.00, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.41.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

