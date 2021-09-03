Northern Star Resources Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:NST)

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.38.

In other Northern Star Resources news, insider Nicholas (Nick) Cernotta 3,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. Also, insider John Richards purchased 5,000 shares of Northern Star Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$9.99 ($7.14) per share, with a total value of A$49,950.00 ($35,678.57).

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

