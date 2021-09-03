Northwest Bancshares Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.30. 345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,499. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.09 and a 52-week high of $146.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.