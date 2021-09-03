NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Brokerages forecast that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will report $1.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. NOV reported sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year sales of $5.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of NOV traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,543,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,925. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. NOV has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 370.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 229.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

