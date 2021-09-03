NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Short Interest Update

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the July 29th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

XSNX stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. NovAccess Global has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56.

NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NovAccess Global, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients. The company was founded on February 25, 1997 and is headquartered in Chesterland, OH.

