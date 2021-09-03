Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Novanta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $155.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Novanta has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $156.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.36 and its 200 day moving average is $136.07.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Novanta by 7.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the first quarter worth $52,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 10.0% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 50,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 37.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Novanta by 13.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 64,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.