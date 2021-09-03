Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,317 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $30,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,056,000 after acquiring an additional 64,713 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 16.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 11.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 39.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

NYSE:NVS opened at $92.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.18 and a 200-day moving average of $89.47. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

