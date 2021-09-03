NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the July 29th total of 2,020,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 687,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
In other NOW news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NOW by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOW in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in NOW by 2.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in NOW by 1.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.
NYSE DNOW opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NOW has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $839.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.10.
About NOW
NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.
