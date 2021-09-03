NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Trading Down 3%

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)’s share price fell 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.82 and last traded at $15.90. 4,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,835,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRXP. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company, develops various therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company's pipeline includes medicinal candidates in Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials for COVID-19-related lung injury and acute respiratory distress.

