Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Holdings Decreased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,749 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $12,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $320,271.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $115.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.33. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUE. Argus upped their price target on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

