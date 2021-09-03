Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading Up 5.8%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s stock price was up 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.71 and last traded at $33.29. Approximately 3,994 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 436,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.46.

Several research firms have recently commented on NRIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -14.29.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. Analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $35,280.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,947. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $223,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $739,633. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 371.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 348,995 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 13.5% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 244,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 29,081 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $358,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 128,742.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 77.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after acquiring an additional 186,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

