Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Nutrien posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 365.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $6.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS.

NTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

Nutrien stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.14. The company had a trading volume of 33,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $36.59 and a 12-month high of $65.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 102.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nutrien by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,587,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,609,000 after purchasing an additional 52,512 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 567.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 39,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

