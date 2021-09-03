Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NUVB stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of -42.83. Nuvation Bio has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.17.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,613,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,450,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,384,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

