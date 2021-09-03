Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
NVG traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.10. 408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,843. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.31.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.