Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

NVG traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.10. 408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,843. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.31.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

