Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NUW)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NUW traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.12. 36,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,603. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $17.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

