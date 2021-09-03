Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
JFR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,925. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile
