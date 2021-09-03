Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the asset manager on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NKG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.82. 8,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,457. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.50. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $14.21.

Get Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.