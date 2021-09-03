Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of JGH stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

