Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NIQ)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of NYSE NIQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.96. 17,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,479. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile
