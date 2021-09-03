Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JMM)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,910. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.36. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $7.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.19% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

