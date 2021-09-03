Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.449 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

QQQX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,015. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,474,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.55% of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund worth $43,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

