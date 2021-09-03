Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:JPT)

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE:JPT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,380. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

