Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
NYSE JRI opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $16.50.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.