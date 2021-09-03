Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE JRI opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

