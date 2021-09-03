Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NIM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,041. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.50% of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

