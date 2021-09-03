Nuveen Senior Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NSL)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE:NSL remained flat at $$5.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 27,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,680. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

