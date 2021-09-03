Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

JSD traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 34,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,069. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.40. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) by 339.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

