NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Position Raised by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 123.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,052,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,472 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,637,396 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $933,693,000 after acquiring an additional 270,093 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $897,392,000 after acquiring an additional 718,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $816,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,848,720 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $791,758,000 after acquiring an additional 260,248 shares in the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.31.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,692.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $5,822,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,230,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,748,841. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $211.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $117.25 and a one year high of $228.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

