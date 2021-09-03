Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s stock price rose 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 142,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 313,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

The company has a market cap of $183.71 million, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares in the last quarter. 6.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

