O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Short Interest Down 12.2% in August

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 415,300 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the July 29th total of 473,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O2Micro International in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in O2Micro International in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in O2Micro International in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in O2Micro International in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in O2Micro International by 39.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

NASDAQ:OIIM remained flat at $$7.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,846. The stock has a market cap of $206.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.70. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.26.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 13.62%. On average, analysts predict that O2Micro International will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.