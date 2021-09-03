OceanEx Token Market Cap Reaches $7.00 Million (OCE)

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One OceanEx Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OceanEx Token has a market cap of $7.00 million and $60,608.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OceanEx Token has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00066066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00132110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.15 or 0.00156068 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,748.65 or 0.07582845 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,293.50 or 0.99711978 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.41 or 0.00842325 BTC.

About OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OceanEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OceanEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

