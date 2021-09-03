Odyssey (OCN) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Odyssey has a total market cap of $8.35 million and $354,646.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00061374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00126050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.23 or 0.00793292 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00046961 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.