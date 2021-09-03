Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Upgraded to Buy by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $320.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised Okta from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $289.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $271.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.58. Okta has a 52-week low of $185.05 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $9,548,761.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,442.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,303 shares of company stock valued at $43,613,762 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at $247,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 52.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at $3,515,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at $2,455,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

