Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) COO Sells $1,778,768.16 in Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OLN traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.57. 4,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.65. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.36. Olin Co. has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $52.01.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 1,185.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Olin by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,241,000 after purchasing an additional 930,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $674,357,000 after acquiring an additional 761,096 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,392,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,290,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

