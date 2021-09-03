Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

OLLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.27.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $72.85 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $65.32 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.50 and a 200-day moving average of $87.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,618.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $107,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $7,153,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,922.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 83,020 shares during the last quarter. Aravt Global LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $10,446,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 61.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.