Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Shares Gap Down to $18.18

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.18, but opened at $17.72. Omega Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.69, with a volume of 108 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OMGA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

About Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

