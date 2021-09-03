Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX:OBL) Insider Michael Kay Acquires 50,000 Shares

Omni Bridgeway Limited (ASX:OBL) insider Michael Kay bought 50,000 shares of Omni Bridgeway stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.90 ($2.79) per share, with a total value of A$195,000.00 ($139,285.71).
The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86.
Omni Bridgeway Company Profile
