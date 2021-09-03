ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OGS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in ONE Gas by 3.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 15.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 16.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 9.7% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 71,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 75.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.17.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $82.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

