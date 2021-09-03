OneLedger 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $302,537.00 (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One OneLedger coin can currently be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $9.26 million and approximately $302,537.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 71.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OneLedger

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,443,188 coins. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

Buying and Selling OneLedger

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

