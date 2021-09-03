OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get OneSpan alerts:

OSPN opened at $19.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63. The firm has a market cap of $767.63 million, a PE ratio of -39.77 and a beta of 0.58. OneSpan has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $29.17.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that OneSpan will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OneSpan news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.06 per share, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Bosshart sold 1,880 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $48,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $374,250 and have sold 36,961 shares worth $932,616. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,008,000 after acquiring an additional 498,755 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,470,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,731,000 after acquiring an additional 363,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after acquiring an additional 317,717 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 403,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 262,330 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,378,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,775,000 after acquiring an additional 216,873 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.