OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Receives $48.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONEW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $102,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,596.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $70,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,795.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,780 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 148.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 487.8% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 98,533.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in OneWater Marine by 235.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 29,908 shares in the last quarter. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine stock opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average of $43.48. OneWater Marine has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $636.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 3.96.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $404.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

