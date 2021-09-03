OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Receives $48.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.67.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ONEW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
In other news, Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $102,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,596.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $70,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,795.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,780 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.
OneWater Marine stock opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average of $43.48. OneWater Marine has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $636.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 3.96.
OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $404.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.
About OneWater Marine
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
