Ontology (ONT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.03 Billion

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, Ontology has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $1.03 billion and $222.14 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00057510 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00095345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.77 or 0.00348114 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00013037 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000543 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00046651 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars.

