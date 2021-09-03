Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Sells $179,550.00 in Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $179,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OTRK opened at $12.48 on Friday. Ontrak, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. On average, analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OTRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ontrak by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 98.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 6.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

